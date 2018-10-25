Duchess Meghan's gorgeous stacking rings hide clue to her baby's due date, say her fans Could Meghan and Harry's baby be arriving sooner than we think?

Ooh this is just too exciting HELLO! readers! Eagle eyed fans of the Duchess of Sussex think they have worked out the month her and Prince Harry's first baby is due – and it's all down to a hidden clue within a gorgeous ring she wore recently. On October 20th, the royal couple attended the Invictus Games in Sydney during their royal tour. Meghan dressed smartly in a white blazer, black shirt and trousers and some cute kitten heals. The mum-to-be was also spotted wearing a beautiful stacking ring by Canadian jeweller Ecksand which features three separate jewelled rings – a blue sapphire, an emerald and a diamond sitting between them.

On social media, some royal fans have worked out the possible significance of the rings' three stones. Harry's birthday is in September, for which the birth stone is sapphire. Meghan's birthday is in August, which has peridot as its birth stone, also dubbed the 'evening emerald' , and a diamond is the birth stone for APRIL. Could this be the due date of Meghan and Harry's baby? It would mean that Meghan is a little further along in her pregnancy than thought, more like four months.

Ecksand does not make a peridot ring, although it is possible to request one custom made. So perhaps as her birth stone was not available, Meghan chose an emerald as the next best thing, seeing as it is the 'evening emerald'. If the stones do represent the couple's and baby's birthstones, then it's one special piece of jewellery for the Duchess.

HELLO! has also learnt that the Duchess selected the rings herself. Erica Bianchini, Founder and Creative Director for Ecksand told us: “We are so excited to see the Duchess of Sussex wearing Ecksand. She was introduced to the brand back in Canada and we were thrilled she recently selected some pieces. We design and handcraft fine jewelry in our Montreal atelier, all pieces include ethically-sources gemstones and sustainable, recycled gold. We believe the Duchess was attracted to the ethical nature of our brand!”

There was much excitement online over the rings, with one fan posting on Instagram: "The white stone is for April Birth month." Another said: "I think those rings have a secret meaning regarding baby Sussex!" The Daily Mail reports that a Twitter user named Aria@DuchyofSuccess first spotted the link.

On the Ecksand Instagram page, the brand writes: "The Duchess of Sussex chooses our Ecksand Showcase collection of stackable ethical gemstone rings in blue sapphire, emerald and marquise diamond set in 18K sustainable, recycled gold to attend the opening of the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia today!"

What do you think… can we expect a royal baby in April?

