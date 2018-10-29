See the adorable family photo Prince William and Kate Middleton sent to fans in their thank you card Prince George and Princess Charlotte make an appearance

Prince William and Kate have sent a gorgeous family portrait to fans who have corresponded with them over the past year – and it features their two elder children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Royal fan Sara, who goes by the handle @Irishsara1980 on Twitter, has shared a photo of the reply she received from Kensington Palace, which included a letter and the beautiful picture.

The portrait was taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson last year and was used for the Cambridges' official Christmas card. In the snap, the Duke and Duchess complemented each other in powder blue, with Kate wearing the Catherine Walker peplum jacket and skirt she wore during a visit to the Netherlands in 2016. Prince George, who was four at the time of the photo, looked smart in his blue and white shirt and navy shorts, while Princess Charlotte was adorable in a floral blue dress.

The Cambridges sent this thank you card to fans

The Christmas card was released just four months before Kate gave birth to her third child – baby Prince Louis. The Cambridges posed for their first official portrait as a family-of-five at Louis' christening in July, but fans are desperate for another photo to be released. Hopefully for this year's Christmas card, the six-month-old tot will take pride of place.

The royals regularly send thank you cards to fans who have written to them, whether it's a birthday card, a congratulatory card or a simple hello. Last month, Prince Harry sent a thank you card following his 34th birthday celebrations. The postcard was a solo portrait of Harry smiling during a trip to Guyana last year.

The note read: "The Duke of Sussex is most grateful to you for writing as you did on the occasion of his 34th birthday. It really was so thoughtful of you and His Royal Highness sends his warmest thanks and best wishes."

