Prince William accidentally drinks Jägerbomb while attending Remembrance Service – see his reaction!

Prince William joked about accidentally drinking a Jägerbomb while attending the Submariners' Remembrance Service on Sunday. During the ceremony, attendees traditionally toast the fallen with a drink, and the Duke of Cambridge revealed he had a nasty shock after taking a swig from his hip flask as he was expecting rum, but someone had tried to mix it with Jägerbomb! Speaking at the reception, he said: "I'll never be asked twice about drinking, it's very important. They tried to put a Jägerbomb in it! Imagine my surprise - burnt my throat."

Prince William laid a wreath at the service

"They tried to put Jägerbomb instead of rum - that would have sorted me out was expecting rum and got a Jägerbomb," he continued. The Prince was dressed smartly for the service in a navy blue coat with a poppy pinned on his lapel as he attended the service at Middle Temple, and laid a wreath to honour those who died in WW1. Meanwhile, William's wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, recently attended a solo engagement at the Imperial War Museum, she learnt about her ancestors who fought and died in the First World War.

Reading through the letters from the three sons of her great-great uncles – Francis, Maurice and Lionel Lupton, she said: "I think I saw one of the letters that one of them wrote home asking for cauliflower seeds. My grandmother loved gardening." Gardening was "a bit of a family thing," she added, joking: "You should not see my cauliflowers! I'm still learning." The three brothers all died on the Western Front within two years of each other. Kate was shown letters the brothers had written home, plus one from Buckingham Palace sending condolences to the surviving family. She said: "I am sure so many families had this type of letter, sad stories. Three brothers in such a short time."

