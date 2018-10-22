Prince William sweetly opens up about the way Prince George takes after late grandmother Princess Diana This is so lovely…

Prince William has spoken candidly in a rare conversation about his late mother, Princess Diana – revealing that Prince George has taken after her in the sweetest way. During a reception held for the finalists of the Radio 1 Teen Awards at Kensington Palace, the Prince chatted happily with the Teen Heroes of 2018 – speaking with one about his passion for dancing. In a video shared on the palace Twitter account, he said: "George is doing dancing as well, he loves it. And it's kind of… my mother always used to dance, she loved dancing. And if it's something you love, you do what you love. Don't let anyone else tell you otherwise. Keep at it."

William and Kate chatted with 14-year-old Junior

Junior, 14, is the current UK Freestyle Street Dance Champion. He was bullied for being a male dancer from the age of six, forcing him to move school and house. This led him to set up his own anti-bullying social media campaign using the hashtag #BoysCanDance, which he has since spoken about in Parliament and at Downing Street – and William and Kate were certainly impressed by his efforts.

Junior has also used his dancing skills to help raise over £300,000 for charities by performing at a number of different events and was a Youth Board Member on the Diana Award National Anti-Bullying Youth Board, where he helped to empower other young people to stand up to bullies and be themselves, which is perhaps why the Prince felt compelled to chat to him about his mother.

He also joked with the teenager: "Can you spin on your head?" Before saying that the only street dancing he could do was break dancing. "Break dancing literally where I break myself!" he laughed.

William and Kate hosted the secret reception at the palace on Wednesday, welcoming the inspirational youngsters for the meet-and-greet. The Court Circular notice for the event read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge this afternoon gave a Reception at Kensington Palace for the finalists of BBC Radio One's Teen Hero Awards."