Get ready to see Kate Middleton 4 times this week – find out where The Duchess is well and truly back!

The Duchess of Cambridge is set to have an action-packed week of engagements following her return from maternity leave. Kate will make four outings in as many days as she joins Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan, and other senior royals at a series of events.

On Thursday evening, Prince William and Kate will attend the Tusk Conservation Awards in London. The Duke has been royal patron of Tusk since 2005, and will present three awards on the evening before delivering a speech. The royal couple will also meet the award nominees, Tusk supporters and sponsors during a reception on the evening.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the Tusk Conservation Awards on Thursday

Kate will then attend the Festival of Remembrance Service on Saturday evening, alongside Prince William, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan. The Royal British Legion event is set to be hosted at the Royal Albert Hall, and is one both William and Kate have attended on several occasions. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been guests of honour at the service for the past three years, while other royals who have attended include the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

RELATED: Kate and Meghan's next joint outing revealed

The 36-year-old will continue her busy week of engagements by attending the annual Remembrance Day service at The Cenotaph on Sunday. Many senior royals will attend the service, with Kate’s father-in-law Prince Charles set to lay a wreath on behalf of the Queen, while an Equerry will lay a wreath on behalf of Prince Philip.

Kate will also attend a Remembrance Day service

That evening, Prince William and Kate will return to their wedding venue – Westminster Abbey – to attend a service marking the Centenary of the Armistice. The Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Harry and Meghan will also attend the service, along with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent.

STORY: Kate Middleton reveals she's still working on this family skill

Kate returned from maternity leave in the autumn, and has carried out a number of engagements, including a solo visit to the Imperial War Museum, where she learned about her family history. The Duchess was also among the guests at Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding in October, while her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte had starring roles in the bridal party.

Loading the player...

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.