Sarah Ferguson shows her respect for Prince Andrew in poignant post Even though they are divorced, Sarah and Andrew remain the best of friends!

On Remembrance Sunday, Sarah Ferguson paid her respects to the nation's war heroes in a heartfelt post on Instagram. The mother-of-two touchingly chose to use a photograph of her ex-husbanfd, Prince Andrew, in his uniform at the Remembrance Day Service in London, who was pictured with his brother Prince Edward, and nephews Prince William and Prince Harry. Sarah wrote in the caption: "To all those who died for our freedom, you will always be in our hearts." During the annual service, which marked 100 years since the end of the First World War, Andrew was one of the many members of the Royal Family to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph. Prince Charles, meanwhile, laid a wreath on behalf of the Queen, while an equerry laid a wreath on behalf of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Sarah Ferguson posted a photo on Instagram of Prince Andrew at the Remembrance Day Service

This isn’t the first time that Sarah has shared a photo of Andrew undertaking royal duties. In June, she chose to post a photo of her ex-husband at Trooping the Colour, who for the first time was taking part as Colonel in Chief of the Grenadier Guards. "Very proud of @hrhthedukeofyork Colonel of the Grenadier Guards #troopingthecolour #beatrice@princesseugenie @grenadier.guards," she wrote besides the image. A few weeks later, she shared another photo of them together, along with eldest daughter Princess Beatrice, at Ascot. The pictures showed the trio laughing, and she revealed that she still very much considers Andrew family by writing: "Great day with my family," in the caption.

MORE: Why was Meghan Markle on a different balcony to Kate Middleton and the Queen at the Remembrance Day service?

The pair were also united at daughter Princess Eugenie's wedding in October, and looked very much the proud parents as they watched her marry Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Despite their divorce in 1996, Andrew and Sarah have remained on great terms, co-parenting their children and seeing each other regularly.

Sarah and Andrew remain great friends following their divorce

READ: Princess Eugenie returns to Instagram after honeymoon

Sarah gave a revealing insight into her bond with Andrew in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year. "A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down and communicate, the four of us." She continued: "I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself - is that I'm a really good mum. And I think my girls shows that."

Loading the player...

Sarah and Andrew's love story

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.