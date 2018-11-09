Prince Andrew shares behind-the-scenes look inside Buckingham Palace with rare photo The Duke of York was hosting a special event at the palace

The Duke of York has given royal fans a unique look inside Buckingham Palace with a new photo. Prince Andrew shared a snap of the audience at his Pitch At Palace event as they experimented with augmented reality while he took to the stage.

The photo, shared on The Royal Family’s official Twitter account, showed the audience all fascinated by handheld devices as they sat in rows in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace. While the palace’s ballroom is typically used to host state banquets for hosting prestigious guests, on this occasion the room was transformed with a large stage area at the front and rows of seats, where some 42 entrepreneurs were given the chance to pitch their ideas to Andrew and potential supporters.

Prince Andrew hosted an event in the Buckingham Palace ballroom on Thursday

The scheme was how Prince Andrew met Sophie Cabot, who was enlisted to make the stunning red velvet and chocolate wedding cake for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding. The Duke introduced his daughter to Sophie at the beginning of the summer, with the pair working together over a series of months to create Eugenie’s dream cake.

MORE: Prince Andrew welcomes Jack Brooksbank into the family with very official nod

It has now been four weeks since Princess Eugenie and Jack’s big day, with proud dad Prince Andrew also sharing some behind-the-scenes photos from their ceremony and reception venues on social media.

The Duke with Princess Eugenie at the royal wedding

Andrew was said to have had guests at the wedding reception in tears as he gave a speech welcoming Jack to the family, with one guest, who worked for the royal family, telling HELLO! after the wedding: "Prince Andrew gave a great father of the bride speech. There were some great anecdotes from childhood, and all the way through to current affairs and how the dynamics of their relationship work.

MORE: Prince Andrew shares new beautiful photos from inside Eugenie's wedding reception

"The one thing that made me cry was when the Duke said that he was going to do something that he's never done before, and he went over to his son-in-law and hugged him. He isn’t a very tactile person." He added: "There was emotion from both sides of the family, Prince Andrew and Sarah, and Jack's parents."

Loading the player...

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.