A new survey has revealed who the nation's favourite member of the British royal family is, and according to the results, it's Prince Harry! The dad-to-be won over 77% of the public who took part in the YouGov poll, being described by his fans as admirable, likeable, humorous, fun-loving and genuine. Meanwhile, the Queen closely followed her grandson in second place, while the Prince William came third. Not surprisingly, the Duchess of Cambridge – who has won a legion of followers since she joined the royal family in 2011 – was in fourth place, while newest member the Duchess of Sussex came in at sixth place just behind the retired Duke of Edinburgh. Others topping the poll include Prince Charles in seventh place, while his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, was ranked in tenth place.

While the results come as a surprise to some – who would have assumed the Queen or Kate Middleton would have topped the poll – there is no denying that Harry deserves the winning title as the most nation's favourite royal. On Sunday, he showed his caring side once again at the Remembrance Day ceremony, when he met a shy young boy who had attended the service with an older family member. Harry crouched down to speak with the cute boy who was so shy that he answered only by nodding his little head. After having a quick chat with the adorable child and shaking his hand, Harry gently patted him on the head before walking on.

Harry's popularity with the public was also evident in May when he married Meghan Markle in Windsor castle. Crowds gathered to watch the pair tie the knot, while many more tuned in to watch their nuptials on the television around the world. It's an exciting time for both Harry and Meghan, who are expecting their first baby in April. The happy news was announced on the first day of their tour of Australia in October, and throughout the trip, Harry made several comments about his baby, sweetly revealing that he calls his unborn child "little one" and even hinting that he hopes for a daughter.

