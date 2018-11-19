How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their six month wedding anniversary tonight – details It's going to be a fun night out!

Monday marks a special day for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; it's exactly six months since they tied the knot in a fairytale royal wedding in Windsor! The couple will spend the day in private, but in the evening they'll step out for the Royal Variety Performance. Harry and Meghan are due to attend the entertainment show at the London Palladium. It will be the Duchess' first time at the event, while her husband made his debut in 2015.

Comedian and actor Greg Davies will be hosting the show, which will also include performances from Take That, the cast of Hamilton, George Ezra, Clean Bandit, the cast of Tina, The Tina Turner Musical, and Andrea and Matteo Bocelli. Harry and Meghan will meet a number of performers, as well as Royal Variety Charity and ITV executives, before and after the show.

The couple are attending the Royal Variety Performance on Monday night

The Royal Variety Performance takes place every year and is held in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, of which the Queen is patron. Senior royals take it in turns to attend; last year Prince William and Kate made an appearance when the Duchess was in the early stages of her pregnancy with Prince Louis. Fast-forward one year and Meghan will be attending, no doubt dressing her baby bump in a showstopping full-length gown, the first time she will have done so on home soil.

It's certainly been an exciting and jam-packed six months for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Not only have they celebrated their royal wedding and top-secret honeymoon, but they've also carried out their first long-haul tour, spending 16 days in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. Harry and Meghan also visited Ireland for a couple of days in July.

The Duchess, 37, also carried out her first solo engagement at the end of September, visiting the Royal Academy of Arts for the opening of the Oceania exhibition. A few days before, Meghan also launched her charity cookbook at Kensington Palace, supported by Harry and her mum Doria Ragland, who had flown to London especially for the occasion.

But the most exciting news for the couple is their baby joy! Harry and Meghan's firstborn is due to arrive in the spring, with punters betting that the Duchess will give birth at the end of March or beginning of April.

