Princess Eugenie has been busy back at work since her wedding to Jack Brooksbank last month, and the newlywed has already revealed one very positive change she has helped make on behalf of her initiative, The Antislavery Collective. On Thursday, Eugenie took to Instagram to reveal that they have teamed up with a number of businesses, including McCain Institute, to launch a series which will be dedicated to fighting against human trafficking. Eugenie shared photos of herself at the Tech Tackles Trafficking even on Tuesday night, held at The Conduit in London. She said: "It was an honour to be part of the first #TechTacklesTrafficking event as part of a speaker series on the issue of Modern Day Slavery."

Princess Eugenie at the Tech Tackles Trafficking event

Eugenie went on to reveal that she moderated a panel at the event, where she interviewed Caroline Haughey and Kevin Bales on their work fighting against human trafficking. Fans were quick to congratulate Eugenie on her work, with one writing: "Such an important cause to battle," while another said: "Awesome cause to support. Wishing you all the success." A third added: "You are an awesome, caring person." Eugenie founded the Antislavery Collective with her best friend, Julia de Boinville, and the pair have been working together for the past five years to help make a positive change.

Eugenie supports many good causes

In September, Eugenie opened up to podcast Global GoalsCast about her desire for making a change, and how a trip to India with Julia and her mum, Sarah Ferguson, in 2013, opened up her eyes to modern day slavery. She said: "Being best friends. Jules and I went with my mum to visit Calcutta, India, back in 2013 and we met this amazing woman called Inaudible who started the Women’s Interlink Foundation and she works to take trafficked girls and women off the streets and teaches them a vocational skill such as printing on fabrics, making these amazing handbags and scarves and dresses and just beautiful products. And Jules and I, that was the first time we ever really saw what modern slavery was and human trafficking and what really that is in the modern age."

Kind-hearted Eugenie supports a number of causes, and is also passionate about saving the environment. Along with other well-known faces, including Kate Moss and Sienna Miller, Eugenie took part in the Sky Ocean Rescue and Project 0's #PassOnPlastic collection. The Princess illustrated a design for a limited-edition bag, which was of the earth, and had the words "Built for life, make an impact, healthy ecosystems, inspire change," written on it.

Talking exclusively to HELLO! Eugenie explained the reason behind her design. "I drew this image to show how much of our Earth is covered by water. The ocean is our planet's life support system. Sadly we have a tendency to take the ocean for granted, assuming that it is an endless vessel for us to take from and give nothing in return. It is, however, time to give back. Everyone can easily do this with just a few small changes to everyday routines. I hope these products help people form new habits with ease and a bit of style."

