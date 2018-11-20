Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be reading their baby this much-loved children's book The Duchess of Sussex received a thoughtful gift at the Royal Variety Performance

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby has received many gifts from kind-hearted royal fans since the couple announced the news Meghan's pregnancy in November. And on Monday ahead of her night of entertainment at the Royal Variety Performance, the mum-to-be stopped to accept a gift from the crowds that had gathered outside the London Palladium. Meghan went over to Jo Wiggins, who had gone along with her daughter Lucy, seven, who presented her with the popular children's book, Peepo!, by Janet and Allan Ahlberg. The book is described as a classic, and follows a baby though the day, with a series of holes peeping into the next page, allowing for the child to see what is to come next.

Meghan Markle received a baby book from a royal fan

Jo not only gave Meghan the book, but a teddy bear and gift bag too, which were tied up with a yellow ribbon. Jo said that Meghan was "beautiful and has a lovely little bump," and that she thanked them for their presents. Jo also said that the ribbon was "gender neutral," as the sex of the new royal baby hasn’t been disclosed yet. Harry did however, reveal that he would love to have a daughter during the recent royal tour of Australia.

MORE: Prince Andrew goes on big adventure after Princess Eugenie's wedding

During the evening, Meghan also showcased her maternal side once again after stopping to accept a beautiful winter posy by seven-year-old Darcie-Rae Moyse. The former Suits actress bent to the little girl's level and stopped to chat to her before taking her seat inside the palladium.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first baby

READ: Why royal fans can't stop smiling at Prince Louis' latest portrait

Harry and Meghan announced their baby news on the day they arrived in Australia at the start of their tour. In the official announcement, the palace stated that the baby is due in spring 2019 but HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash has predicted he or she will be born in April. She tweeted: "By my calculations, the baby is due in late April. 16 is a good day to be born." This would mean Harry and Meghan would welcome their first child around the same time as the Queen's birthday, which falls on 21 April.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.