Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive heartbreaking news following royal tour The couple are yet to comment on the sad news

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no doubt be saddened to learn that an inspirational teenager they met during their royal tour of New Zealand has died. Eva McGauley, 19, met the royal couple at the Prime Minister’s reception with Prince Harry and Meghan in Auckland to discuss her charity, Eva’s Wish, which she founded after being diagnosed with cancer at the age of 15.

A post on her Instagram page revealed Eva lost her battle against metastatic nasopharygeal (neck) cancer on Sunday morning, surrounded by loved ones. "Eva left us yesterday morning. It was very fast and peaceful," the message read. The teenager’s charity had raised over $65,000 for initiatives to combat sexual violence and to support those affected by it.

Prince Harry and Meghan met Eva McGauley in New Zealand

Eva’s death comes only three weeks after she shared her excitement at meeting Prince Harry and Meghan on Instagram. The teenager shared photos of herself with the Duke and Duchess, saying: "I have had the most amazing morning! I am so honoured and thankful to have been invited to Government House to meet with Meghan and Harry this morning!!! They are such kind, down-to-earth people who were really interested in the work Eva’s Wish does." She added: "It was one of the most memorable and wonderful moments of my life."

MORE: See the most memorable moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's royal tour

The 19-year-old also gave Meghan a copy of a book she was featured in, called 200 Women. "It’s full of stories about inspirational women who are changing the world. So who better to give it to than this inspirational lady? I hope you enjoy reading it Meghan."

Eva shared photos of the meeting on Instagram (Photos: Simon Woolf)

Prince Harry and Meghan met Eva on one of the final days of their royal tour in New Zealand at the end of October. The royal couple, who are expecting their first child together in spring 2019, spent 16 days travelling across Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, as their first major overseas royal tour since tying the knot in May.

STORY: Prince Harry took this amazing photo of pregnant Meghan in New Zealand

Loading the player...

See Prince Harry and Meghan leave Tonga to travel to New Zealand

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.