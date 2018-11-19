Prince Andrew goes on big adventure after Princess Eugenie's wedding The royal has gone to the other side of the world this week

Prince Andrew has had an exciting few months following the wedding of his youngest daughter Princess Eugenie. And just over a month later, the dad-of-two has flown to the other side of the world for a special royal engagement in Sydney, Australia. Taking to his official Instagram account on Monday, Andrew shared photos of his new surroundings, with Sydney Opera House taking pride of place in the shot. "Good morning Sydney! #pitchatpalace On Tour Sydney takes place later today @sydoperahouse!" he wrote in the caption. Pitch@Palace is the incentive set up by Andrew, that provides a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their work. Candidates pitched their ideas at the event on Monday, and the winners later posed for a photo with Andrew himself.

Prince Andrew flew to Australia for the Pitch@Palace initiative

MORE: See why royal fans can't get enough of Prince Louis' latest portrait

Andrew is following in the footsteps of his nephew Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were out in Sydney in October during their royal tour. The couple were guests at Eugenie's wedding, and reminisced over their own big day, which took place at the very same venue – St George's Chapel in Windsor – back in May. Since the big day, Andrew has taken his new son-in-law Jack Brooksbank under his wing, and officially welcomed him into his family by giving him his own bio on his website. Sweetly, Jack's description is very personal, and includes childhood memories, his passions, and an insight into his relationship with Eugenie, by saying: "Since meeting Princess Eugenie he has developed a keen interest in contemporary art and, whenever possible, will attend functions with her and is learning a great deal about art."

Prince Andrew was a proud dad at his daughter Princess Eugenie's wedding

READ: Princess Beatrice's new romantic link revealed

On Eugenie's wedding day, her proud family gathered together in Windsor to see her marry the love of her life. One member of staff spoke to HELLO! after the wedding reception, revealing that it had been a "lovely" day, and that Andrew's father-of-the-bride speech had him in tears. "The one thing that made me cry was when the Duke said that he was going to do something that he's never done before, and he went over to his son-in-law and hugged him. He isn’t a very tactile person," they said.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.