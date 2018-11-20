Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to spend anniversary apart The royal couple have had a whirlwind of a year

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their six-month wedding anniversary at the Royal Variety Performance on Monday night, where they enjoyed a night of entertainment at the London Palladium. And while the royal couple no doubt celebrated in private too, they will be needing to plan ahead if they wish to celebrate their next milestone anniversary later in the month. In was revealed at the beginning of the week that Prince Harry will visit Zambia on a solo engagement on the 26 and 27 November – the day the couple announced their engagement to the world after months of speculation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on 27 November

Since announcing their engagement, Harry and Meghan Markle's lives have changed forever. Six months later, they tied the knot inside St George's Chapel in Windsor, surrounded by their family and friends. Last month, they then announced the happy news that they are expecting their first baby. On Monday night, Meghan's tiny bump was the most visible it's been yet as she stepped out in a fitted embellished top by Safiyaa. While the pair have kept quiet on whether they know the gender of their baby, Harry has said that he would love to have a daughter.

Harry and Meghan's engagement was announced on the morning of 27 November, with an official confirmation from Kensington Palace. Just a few hours afterwards, the happy couple appeared in front of waiting press in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace, where Meghan proudly showed off her beautiful engagement ring for the very first time. The Meghan effect had well and truly begun, as the white winter coat by Canadian brand Line the Label, which she wore for the special occasion, was sold out in minutes after the designer was identified. Meghan delighted after giving details of Harry's proposal, revealing that it had been "very" romantic, while Harry said that he had known Meghan was the One "since the very first moment we met".

The royal couple on their wedding day on 19 May

Later that day, Harry and Meghan gave their first joint television interview to the BBC, where they revealed further information about how Harry popped the question. Harry said: "It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage; just a standard typical night for us," to which Meghan interjected: "Just a cosy night, it was - what we were doing just roasting chicken… and it just - just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee."

The couple also spoke about their 18-month romance, with Meghan explaining: "I don't think that I would call it a whirlwind in terms of our relationship, obviously there have been layers attached to how public it has become after we had a good five, six months almost with just privacy, which was amazing."

A look back when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement

