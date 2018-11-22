Kate Middleton reveals secret from her university days on UCL visit The Duchess of Cambridge met her husband Prince William at St Andrews

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed a titbit about her student days that fans may not have previously known. During a visit to UCL, Kate, who read History of Art at university, disclosed that she also took another course. "I started off doing Psychology at St Andrews, with History of Art," said Kate. Laughing, she added: "It was a bit full on, but it was really interesting."

The royal was visiting the Developmental Risk and Resilience Unit in the Psychology and Language Sciences Division at UCL to learn more about their work with young children. Kate met with Professor Eamon McCrory to discuss how children develop emotionally and socially. The Duchess was shown the MRI Scanning facility and told how the scanner is used to study the brain.

Kate also studied Psychology at St Andrews university

The mother-of-three has always said she is a strong believer that children who are given help and support from a young age flourish into happier and healthier adults. During the fascinating visit, Kate was keen to discuss how the university's research could be translated into practical help for families and the wider community.

"It's trying to translate the amazing research you are doing here into something that parents can understand," said Kate. "What do you feel is going to make the difference in this field? Is it increased funding? Is it awareness about the importance of early years intervention?" After leaving the unit in Bloomsbury, central London, the Duchess thanked the professors and researchers "for all you are doing" and said her visit had been "inspiring".

Prince William's wife graduated from the University of St Andrews in 2005 with a 2:1 in History of Art. It was in Scotland that she met her future husband William, who was enrolled on the same degree before switching to Geography. Kate has also been credited for encouraging the Prince to change courses rather than drop out of university.

