Princess Eugenie's new husband Jack Brooksbank makes first appearance since royal wedding

Jack Brooksbank has made his first appearance since tying the knot with Princess Eugenie back in October. The brand ambassador of Casamigos tequila attended the launch of the special Johnnie Walker and Game of Thrones pop-up Frozen Forest to celebrate the limited edition Scotch Whisky in London on Thursday, and looked smart casual for the occasion in an open collared blue shirt with a grey overcoat as he posed for the camera with a pal.

Jack has enjoyed a successful career in hospitality, having also worked in bars and pubs, including the famous London venue Mahiki, for several years. Speaking about his career, he previously told the Daily Mail: "I want to create a chain of pubs. It has been my dream since I was 18. I have fond memories of Sunday roasts in pubs with log fires, and it's something I want to recreate." The event was inspired by events from the award winning TV show, where guests will be able to walk through "the bone chilling winter landscape", and learn how to make three special themed cocktails: The White Walker, The Long Winter and The Night King.

Jack and his new bride, Princess Eugenie, recently sent out handwritten thank you letters to royal fans who sent them congratulations cards and gifts to celebrate their wedding. The sweet letters read: "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for making our wedding so special and for thinking of us as we start our married life. We are completely overwhelmed with happiness." Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie was spotted attending Casamigos Day of the Dead party at Isabel's Mayfair last week. It's the first time Eugenie has been spotted out since marrying Jack, and the royal looked incredibly happy and refreshed for the occasion.

