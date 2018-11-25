Prince Andrew's latest royal engagement is something Princess Eugenie would love The Duke of York has been in Australia for the past few days

Prince Andrew has been touring Australia to promote his Pitch@Palace initiative, and most recently has been spending time in Adelaide. The three-day visit saw him arrive on Sunday, where he was a special guest at a ceremony to honour twelve First World War airman who had been added to the Roll of Honour at the National War Memorial, before going to a garden party at Government House. Andrew also attended the Art Gallery of South Australia to celebrate art festival, Tarnanthi. On his official Instagram account, Andrew was photographed observing the art work. The festival acts as a platform for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists to share their work.

Prince Andrew went to visit the Art Gallery of South Australia

This engagement in particular would have been something his youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, would have found interesting. Eugenie herself is passionate about art, and works as the director of art gallery Hauser & Wirth. Eugenie recently showcased her artistic abilities when she was asked to illustrate a bag for a new anti-plastic initiative. Eugenie joined forces with celebrities including Ronnie Wood and Sienna Miller to take part in Sky Ocean Rescue and Project 0's PassOnPlastic collection, and painted a picture of the Earth which was printed on a limited-edition bag.

Princess Eugenie and her dad Prince Andrew have a close bond

Eugenie has previously opened up about her love of art, telling Harper's Bazaar: "I've loved art since I was very little. I knew I definitely wouldn’t be a painter, but I knew this was the industry for me. I love being able to share my passion for art with people. If someone doesn’t understand something, you have the ability to suggest, 'Maybe you can look at it this way.' That's what I find most thrilling about working in a gallery."

The newly-wed, who married Jack Brooksbank in October, has a close relationship to her father, who had everyone in tears as he delivered his father-of-the-bride speech after the televised ceremony. One guest told HELLO! "Prince Andrew gave a great father of the bride speech. There were some great anecdotes from childhood, and all the way through to current affairs and how the dynamics of their relationship work. The one thing that made me cry was when the Duke said that he was going to do something that he's never done before, and he went over to his son-in-law and hugged him. He isn’t a very tactile person." He added: "There was emotion from both sides of the family, Prince Andrew and Sarah, and Jack's parents."

