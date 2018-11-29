Get a job at Buckingham Palace working for the royals - and live there too: details This would be a dream job for many…

Working at Buckingham Palace could be a reality for one royal fan, as the Royal Household have unveiled a new position for a qualified gardener in the grounds. The role is permanent, and is a live-in position, with meals provided. The description says that the right candidate will be joining a team "at the heart of a world famous institution", with the main roles being keeping the lawns and shrubs in top condition, as well as planting new shrubbery, bulbs and seasonal flower displays, which will be admired by a "world-wide audience". Motivation and self-discipline is a must, as well as clean UK driving license and confidence in driving lorries. The right person must also obtain a Horticulture NVQ 2 qualification or equivalent, as well as relevant gardening experience.

The Queen and David Attenborough in the Buckingham Palace gardens

The famous Buckingham Palace gardens were featured in the BBC documentary, The Queen's Green Planet, earlier in the year, which saw her Majesty take Sir David Attenborough around the grounds. Buckingham Palace also has the largest private garden in all of London, with 40 acres of perfectly-manicured lawns, some four times the size of Wembley Stadium. The grounds are also home to many unusual trees and wildlife, which have been showcased in photos posted on the official Royal Family Instagram account. Annual garden parties hosted by the royal family take place there too, which are attended by everyone from the Queen herself to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as charities and the palace staff.

The grounds are also where the popular garden parties are hosted

The Queen's garden parties are considered a highlight of the British social calendar, with a select guest list of around 10,000 people expected at each one. Her Majesty hosts at least three at Buckingham Palace each year and one at her Scottish residence Holyrood House. At a typical party, around 270,000 cups of tea, 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake are consumed, with a special tea blend called "Buckingham Palace Garden Party Tea" prepared. Two military bands also played alternately throughout the festivity, starting with the rousing sound of the national anthem to kick-start the summer celebration.

