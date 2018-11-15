The Queen pays sweet tribute to Camilla in birthday speech to Prince Charles So lovely!

The Queen made a very poignant speech in tribute to her eldest son Prince Charles on his 70th birthday on Wednesday, and also took the opportunity to also give a sweet nod to his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall. During her toast, she said: "Over his 70 years, Philip and I have seen Charles become a champion of conservation and the arts, a great charitable leader - a dedicated and respected heir to the throne to stand comparison with any in history - and a wonderful father. Most of all, sustained by his wife Camilla, he is his own man, passionate and creative. So this toast is to wish a happy birthday to my son, in every respect a duchy original. To you Charles. To the Prince of Wales."

The Queen also paid tribute to Camilla during the speech

She earlier said: "It is a privilege for any mother to be able to propose a toast to her son on his 70th birthday. It means that you have lived long enough to see your child grow up. It is rather like —to use an analogy I am certain will find favour — planting a tree and being able to watch it grow."

Wednesday evening's formal dinner at Buckingham Palace saw royals from all over the world arrive in London to celebrate with Prince Charles, from Crown Princess Mary of Denmark to King Juan Carlos of Spain. Of course, the British royal family was out in force, too – with the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie and new husband Jack Brooksbank all in attendance.

Most of the photographs from the occasion were snapped as the guests arrived in their cars, though royal fans were treated to one picture of Charles and Camilla ahead of the birthday dinner. The Prince looked dapper in a black tuxedo, while Camilla, 71, was lovely in a navy blue Bruce Oldfield gown. The dinner closed many months of celebrations for his milestone birthday.