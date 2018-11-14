The Queen gives the most touching toast to Prince Charles on his 70th birthday Was there a dry eye left in Buckingham Palace on Wednesday evening?

The Queen hosted a party for her son Prince Charles on Wednesday evening, and there can't have been a dry eye in the palace after she delivered a touching toast for him. In front of guests, which included the royal family and members from royal families across Europe, the mother-of-four said: "It is a privilege for any mother to be able to propose a toast to her son on his 70th birthday. It means that you have lived long enough to see your child grow up. It is rather like —to use an analogy I am certain will find favour — planting a tree and being able to watch it grow."

She continued: "My mother saw me turn 70, of course. And she was heard to observe that 70 is exactly the age when the number of candles on your cake finally exceeds the amount of breath you have to blow them out. Over his 70 years, Philip and I have seen Charles become a champion of conservation and the arts, a great charitable leader — a dedicated and respected heir to the throne to stand comparison with any in history — and a wonderful father. Most of all, sustained by his wife Camilla, he is his own man, passionate and creative. So this toast is to wish a happy birthday to my son, in every respect a duchy original. To you Charles. To the Prince of Wales."

Proving the special bond between the Queen and Charles, HELLO! unearthed an adorable video of the Prince as a toddler with his mother. In the first part of the video, Her Majesty, who was still Princess Elizabeth at the time, played with her young son by having him chase a tray of toys. The clip also showed the pair sat together on the sofa, with the little Prince giggling as the monarch tickled him. It also showed the adorable youngster dressed up against the cold outside of their palace home.

