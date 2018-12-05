The Duchess of Cambridge's private secretary did something very cheeky at recent engagement Kate Middleton's private secretary let down her hair during the Christmas party!

The Duchess of Cambridge's private secretary, Catherine Quinn, showed her fun side this week at the Christmas party they hosted at Kensington Palace for military families by cheekily throwing a snowball at the end of the festive engagement. Dressed in a festive red jacket and black trousers, Catherine played with the fake snow as Prince William and Kate headed back to Apartment 1a after an incredible hour making Christmas crackers and meeting Father Christmas.

Catherine threw a snowball

The private secretary has been in her role for over a year now after being appointed in October 2017, taking over from the royal's former private secretary, Rebecca Priestly. Prior to her role, Catherine worked as the chief operating officer and associate dean for administration at the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School. She has an MBA from the business school, as well as degrees from US and UK universities. Catherine's duties in her role include organising official engagements and ensuring that Kate is aware of who she will be meeting, and is on hand by Kate's side during public events to receive any gifts, flowers or cards she might receive from well-wishers, with Tuesday's special occasion being no exception.

The family event featured stalls where children were given the chance to decorate stockings or snow globes, as well as making crackers and create Christmas party kits. There was also a photo booth and a post box so the families could take pictures and send messages to their loved ones in Cyprus. Kate looked lovely during the royal engagement at Kensington Palace, and wore a red checked skirt by Emila Wickstead and a cashmere cardigan by Brora, while Prince William looked smart casual in a blue fleece jumper and trousers.

