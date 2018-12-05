This girl over-excited at meeting Kate Middleton is all of us - see the fun clip What a day to remember!

Loading the player...

One royal fan was extra pleased to see the Duchess of Cambridge!

There are many of us who would love the opportunity to meet a member of the royal family, and one royal fan in Cyprus couldn’t believe her luck when she got to meet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Wednesday. The couple went on a walkabout after their visit to the RAF Akrotiri to meet the servicemen and their families living at the base, and having waited in line for hours to catch a glimpse of them in the front row, Christine Williams, 26, didn’t hold back on letting everyone know just how excited she was! Holding onto her baby daughter Mia, one, Christine was seen gasping and cheering as she stood just minutes away from Kate, who was talking to a group of children next to her.

MORE: Why Prince William and Kate didn't take their children to the Christmas party

Kate Middleton spoke to many royal fans during the walkabout in Cyprus

Christine was lucky enough to chat to Kate too, who spent time talking to Mia, who unlike her mum, was a little less enthusiastic. After frowning at the Duchess, Kate laughed and sweetly told her: "It's scary meeting new people." Christine said of their encounter: "I'm so excited. It means loads - just that they know we are here and appreciate all we are doing. It’s lovely to see them. It makes it all worthwhile." During the walkabout, Kate also received many gifts, including flowers and a teddy bear.

READ: The real reason why the Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor visited Strictly

Maternal Kate also spent a lot of time talking to the children in the crowds, including a little boy called Harrison Brown, aged eight, who was wearing a jacket covered in dinosaurs. Kate told him that Prince George would love his jacket. Harrison said afterwards of the encounter: "She said she know someone, called George I think, she said he would like the jacket." Kate even revealed that her youngest son, Prince Louis, is practicing his royal wave while speaking to another mum, Rhian Davis, 32, who was carrying her 10-week-old daughter Dorothy with her in a sling. Rhian said: "She asked whether she was sleeping through the night and she told me that Louis is starting to wave."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.