Why have Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle been carrying out private engagements? The Duchesses have also made unannounced visits this week

Many royal watchers have been wondering why members of the Queen's family, including the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, have been carrying out private engagements lately. They have held meetings at Kensington Palace or made visits around London but only announced the events on the Court Circular after they have happened. So why the secrecy?

The reason is simply that, for the most part, these engagements have been regular working meetings. They haven't been announced in advance because there hasn't been a press angle. This has always been the case, but in the past month or so, there have been a cluster of private engagements that Kate, Meghan, William and Harry have carried out, which fans have happened to pick up on - hence the question.

Kate visits UCL on Wednesday:

On Tuesday, Kate held a private meeting of the Steering Group to discuss her charitable 'Early Years' initiative. And on Wednesday, while Kate was visiting UCL and Meghan was visiting the Hubb Community Kitchen in North Kensington, Prince Harry quietly attended a Round Table Discussion on youth violence in London, co-facilitated by young people from MAC UK in Euston.

Last week, Harry and Meghan also made a discreet visit to BBC Studioworks at the Television Centre in White City. The couple attended a Mental Health Innovation volunteers' workshop but as the engagement was a private one, their visit was not made public until after it had happened.

Last week, William, Kate, Harry and Meghan also attended a Royal Foundation dinner at Victoria House in Bloomsbury. The Royal Foundation is the charity initiative founded by the royals to tackle issues such as mental health, wildlife and conservation, young people and the armed forces community. Their annual dinner is always private and press are not invited to attend.

