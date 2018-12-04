Meghan's touching private engagement with Prince Harry revealed This sounds very special

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will step out together for a very special event on Tuesday, according to reports. Meghan will accompany Prince Harry to a carol service with some of his closest friends, according to the Daily Mail – and it's even rumoured that she may give a reading in church. The charity service is said to be held in Chelsea in support of the Henry Van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, which was set up in memory of a school friend of both Princes William and Harry, who died in a tragic car crash in 2002.

Harry and Meghan at Charlie Van Straubenzee's wedding

The royal couple attended the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks back in August, and are known to be very close to the family. Charlie is the older brother of Henry, who sadly passed away at just 18. Harry was best man to Charlie at his nuptials, while Charlie is thought to have given a speech at his own royal wedding - and the Princes are also close with the oldest Van Straubenzee brother, Thomas, who is godfather to Princess Charlotte.

MORE: Exclusive details - Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new home Frogmore Cottage

Loading the player...

The Duke and Duchess' Christmas plans were also recently revealed – it's thought they will join William and Kate, and their children, in Sandringham with the rest of the royal family. The festive period is an important time for the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, who, every year, welcome family and friends to their Norfolk home during December and the New Year. And a special guest that might join Her Majesty this year is Meghan's mother Doria Ragland - the yoga instructor and social worker has reportedly been invited to join the royal family at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on 25 December.

MORE: Michelle Obama gives her advice to Duchess Meghan - and it might surprise you

Doria has also previously gone for tea with the Queen at Windsor ahead of the royal wedding in May, and also got on well with Prince Charles on the big day itself. The future King went out of his way to make the mother-of-the-bride feel welcome, and chatted to Doria as they stood outside St George's Chapel following the wedding ceremony. He then led both Doria and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, down the steps, with each woman linking their arm through his as they exited the venue. No doubt Christmas will be a lot of fun!