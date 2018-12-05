Lee Latchford Evans on THAT iconic Steps picture with Prince Charles Lee also revealed he's keen to do Strictly

Lee Latchford Evans of Steps fame (don't pretend you weren't a fan…) has revealed the hilarious story behind the pop group's famous photo taken with Prince Charles. The 43-year-old singer told HELLO!: "I think we've done a couple [of Royal Variety Shows]. Our most iconic picture out there though is the one with Prince Charles, after Party in the Park." Explaining how the photo came to be, he continued: "He came along and it was Lisa [Scott Lee] actually who said to him, 'Would you do this? [the tragedy hand move]', and he said, 'Oh, oh, it's not anything rude is it?' It's iconic, I've got the picture framed. We're all in our bright yellow outfits I think and Prince Charles is there and we're all doing the Tragedy pose. It's pretty cool, actually."

Lee, who is starring as Aladdin in this year's Worthing Theatre, also spoke about his fellow former Steps member Faye Tozer. Opening up about criticism that the Strictly Come Dancing favourite has faced about already having extensive dance experience, Lee said: "The whole dance thing, it's a tricky one," before explaining: "Faye's not living as a professional dancer. We do Steps, we're musicians, popstars, actors, whatever, and we have routines within our band but they're not anything like Strictly let's be honest."

He also admitted that he's eager to do I'm a Celebrity or Strictly! "I'd do the Jungle," he said, "I'd be well up for the Jungle. I'm not a lover of snakes, and there's so many snakes in the jungle, so I think you'd see a different side to me. But maybe you'd see that I'm happy to give things a go. And yeah I would be interested in Strictly, definitely. "

Lee Latchford-Evans stars as Aladdin at Worthing Theatre until 1st Jan 19’