Prince George and Princess Charlotte aren't the only young royals who love ballet – see the adorable photo This is adorable!

While the Duchess of Cambridge took her daughter Princess Charlotte to see The Nutcracker last week, another young royal has had a starring role in another version of the same production – and the photos are adorable! Princess Madeleine of Sweden revealed that her daughter Princess Leonore is a keen ballerina, and couldn’t resist sharing a sweet photo of the four-year-old on stage on Thursday.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the proud mum posted a snap of the little ballerina on stage in a white and silver dress, white tights and ballet shoes, with her hair slicked back into a bun. The photo shows Leonore jumping in the air, with the caption: "Our very own Nutcracker ballerina!"

Princess Leonore of Sweden starred in a production of The Nutcracker

Royal fans quickly shared their comments on the photo, saying how "cute" and "sweet" the young princess looked. It comes just a couple of days after it emerged that Kate and her three-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte enjoyed a festive outing to watch the ballet production at the Royal Opera House.

MORE: Princess Charlotte joins Kate for a special viewing of The Nutcracker

The outing was fitting for Charlotte, who has already developed a fondness for dance. During a previous chat with English National Ballet director Tamara Rojo about Princess Diana's passion for dancing, Kate said of her daughter: "She absolutely loves it."

Prince George takes ballet lessons at his school

Meanwhile, Charlotte's older brother Prince George has been brushing up on his ballet skills while at school. This year at Thomas's Battersea for Year One, the five-year-old has to take part in weekly ballet lessons. A specialist teacher conducts one 35 minute lesson per week and each class is accompanied by a live pianist - which sounds pretty impressive! In October, Prince William revealed how much his five-year-old son was enjoying his dance classes. Speaking to a young dancer called Junior at Kensington Palace, the royal shared: "George is doing dancing as well, he loves it." He added: "My mother always used to dance, she loved dancing."

Loading the player...

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.