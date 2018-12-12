WATCH: Royal men - to beard or not to beard? Dashing or definitely not?

What a difference a beard makes, especially when it's a royal sporting one. Fluffy chins are as divisive as Marmite, depending on the length, style, colour and wearer. But this hasn't stopped a number of royals from giving it a try and growing their own. In fact, the verdict is still out on Prince Harry's beard that he even kept for his wedding to Meghan Markle in May!

And there's more… From Prince William to Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and King Felipe of Spain - do these beards get the royal approval or rejection?

WATCH: Royal men with beards

