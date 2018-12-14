Kate Middleton, Prince William and children surprise in jeans for adorable 2018 Christmas card This is so sweet!

Merry Christmas from the Cambridges! Prince William and Kate have shared their annual Christmas card that shows the couple with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and baby Prince Louis. Kensington Palace released the card on social media, writing: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year."

The youngest of the family, Louis, who is seven months old, adorably stole the show. The royal baby looked sweet in his mum's arms and flashed a wide smile at the camera. The family coordinated in jeans, with George, five, sporting some welly boots. Royal photographer Matt, who took Louis' informal Christening photos, took the picture at the family's country home.

The Cambridges pose for their 2018 Christmas card

With just 11 days to go until Christmas, the Cambridges will be getting into the festive spirit. George broke up from school on Thursday, while Charlotte, three, finished nursery on Wednesday. The royals will likely visit Buckingham Palace early next week to attend the Queen's annual pre-Christmas lunch, when extended members of the royal family are invited.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are a much more intimate affair. The Queen and Prince Philip are usually joined by their immediate family, including their four children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Prince William and Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan, and Prince Charles and Camilla will be among the guests at Sandringham House in Norfolk this year. And this year there is a very special guest, as Meghan's mum Doria Ragland has secured an invite from Her Majesty.

The Cambridges will be based at their country house Anmer Hall during the festive season. They'll be a quick drive away from the 'big house', Sandringham House, where the rest of the royals are staying. The family will gather for a sit-down dinner on Christmas Eve, followed by a lunch on Christmas Day. They'll also attend the traditional service at St Mary's Magdalene church on the 25th.

