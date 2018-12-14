Prince Harry and Meghan release never-before-seen royal wedding photo for their first Christmas card The couple are expecting their first baby together

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their first, beautiful Christmas card. Kensington Palace released the portrait on social media, showing Harry and Meghan watching the fireworks at their evening wedding reception at Frogmore House in Windsor in May. The newlyweds are facing away from the camera as they admire the fireworks with their arms wrapped around each other, with Meghan showcasing the back of her gorgeous Stella McCartney evening wedding dress. The palace statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May. The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card, was taken by photographer Chris Allerton."

This is Harry and Meghan's first official Christmas card. The couple were engaged this time last year but did not release a card together. It's been a very exciting 12 months for the Duke and Duchess. Not only did they tie the knot in the spring, the couple then announced that they are expecting their first child back in October. Baby Sussex is due early next year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released their first Christmas card

Harry and Meghan will be spending Christmas with the Queen in Norfolk. In the lead-up, the royals usually attend a pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace with extended members of the family. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are a much more intimate affair. The Queen and Prince Philip are joined by their immediate family, including their four children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On the 24th, the family congregate at the 'big house', Sandringham House, to put the finishing touches to the Christmas tree. Presents will be opened that day at tea time as the royals still keep to the German practice of opening their gifts on Christmas Eve. Gifts are laid out in the Red Drawing Room on a white linen-covered trestle table, with cards marking exactly where the piles of gifts should be put.

At 5pm on Christmas Eve, guests enjoy tea, scones, sandwiches and cakes from sideboards in the Saloon. Afterwards, they dress for dinner, with the table set with the finest china. At 8pm a candle-lit dinner is served with the ladies in gowns and jewels and the men in black tie. It is a relatively formal affair, but also a chance for the families to catch up. This year there will be plenty of exciting news to talk about as Harry and Meghan are due to become parents for the first time.

On Christmas Day, the royals attend the traditional church service at St Mary's Magdalene followed by a big lunch at Sandringham. Then of course, in the afternoon, the family tune in to watch the Queen's speech.

