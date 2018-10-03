See Meghan Markle's reaction after royal fan praises mum Doria Ragland Prince Harry and Meghan enjoyed a trip to Sussex!

The Duchess of Sussex was in for surprise when she met with well-wishes in Sussex on Wednesday morning. During a walkabout with Prince Harry, former Suits actress Meghan was told by a royal fan - who goes by @LadySassington on Twitter - how much she adored her mother, Doria Ragland. The tweet read: "Me: 'Will you tell your Mum I love her?'" To which Meghan reportedly replied: "Oh I will! We have that in common, don't we?"

The Duchess of Sussex met with crowds in Sussex on Wednesday

The royal fan also added "Nearly forgot! Harry took flowers from the little girl next to us, and gave one back to her Made a little girls day! She then gave it to Meghan." The visit to Sussex comes shortly after Meghan was joined by Doria at the launch of a new cookbook at Kensington Palace. The event marked the first time Doria accompanied her daughter and son-in-law on an official royal engagement. The trio met the group of women who helped create the charity cookbook following last year's Grenfell Tower fire.

Meanwhile, Wednesday's visit was an important one for the royal couple as Sussex is the county their official titles are named after. The Duke and Duchess, who travelled via helicopter, visited both East and West Sussex, starting the day in the quaint city of Chichester. Excited well-wishers had patiently waited to welcome Harry and Meghan, lining the streets and cheering as the royals made their much-anticipated appearance.

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, spent most of their time speaking to crowds, including hordes of schoolchildren. Nine-year-old Tilly Palmer, who was stood outside her school, The Prebendal School, said: "Meghan asked me what we were doing today. I said netball, and she said they don't have that in the USA. We said, 'Welcome to Sussex', and she shook our hands. She was lovely and very pretty. One of my classmates gave her a bunch of red roses."

