Is Doria Ragland visiting daughter Meghan Markle while Prince Harry is away?

While Meghan Markle's husband Prince Harry is away in Zambia, it wouldn't be out of the ordinary for her mother Doria Ragland to pay a visit and keep her company. Reports have claimed that Doria has flown over to London to spend time with the Duchess, but according to royal correspondent Omid Scobie, the rumours couldn't be further from the truth. Omid tweeted that Doria is at home in Los Angeles.

Meghan's mum has lived in California for years, where Meghan was born. She works as a yoga instructor and social worker and occasionally jets to London to see her daughter. It's likely that Doria will next visit Meghan over Christmas, as the Queen has extended her an invite and the Duchess will be unable to fly in the later stages of her pregnancy.

As Meghan prepares to give birth in the spring, fans can expect to see more of Doria. The former Suits actress will no doubt want her mum on hand to help with her first child. Kensington Palace recently announced that Harry and Meghan will move to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor ahead of the baby's birth. Renovations are currently underway, with reports stating that a studio is being built for Doria – the perfect mother-in-law home for when Doria is in the UK.

While Meghan has remained in London, Prince Harry is on a two-day visit to Zambia. He has attended a meeting with his charity African Parks and has met WWI veterans at Burma Barracks. The Prince also attended a Queen's Commonwealth Trust event at Circus Zambia where he made reference to his pregnant wife in a welcome speech.

"It's really wonderful to be here at Circus Zambia and thank you for hosting us today, this is clearly an exciting place to be!" Harry said. "I also wanted to thank our friends from CAMA for joining us and taking time out of your important Annual General Meeting to be with us today. You have filled this place with song and your optimism is infectious – what a wonderful introduction to your work. I know my wife, Meghan, had a wonderful meeting with Angeline Murimirwa from your team this past spring, and sends her very best wishes to you all."

