Watch the Queen's 2018 Christmas speech – video Merry Christmas to one and all!

The Queen has given her traditional Christmas speech, which is always pre-recorded and broadcast in the afternoon of Christmas Day. This year, the 92-year-old monarch used her TV slot as an opportunity to reflect on what has been a very memorable year, both within the royal family and around the world. She quipped that her loved ones had kept her busy, saying: "Closer to home, it's been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies and another child expected soon. It helps to keep a grandmother well occupied."

Not only has the Queen celebrated two royal weddings – that of her grandson Prince Harry to Meghan Markle and her granddaughter Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank – but she has also welcomed two new great-grandchildren. Prince William and Kate's son Louis was born in April, followed by Mike and Zara Tindall's daughter Lena in June. Meghan is also expecting her first child in the spring. And in November, heir to the throne Prince Charles celebrated a very important milestone – his 70th birthday.

The Queen's message to the nation and the Commonwealth, which was broadcast at 3pm UK time, looked back over the previous 12 months. Watch the speech below: