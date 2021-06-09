The Queen receives incredibly poignant gift to mark Prince Philip's 100th birthday The Duke of Edinburgh passed away in April

The Queen received an incredibly touching gift as she marked what would have been the Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday with the planting of a newly-bred rose named after her beloved late husband.

The monarch, 95, described the Duke of Edinburgh rose, which is deep pink, dappled with white lines and double-flowered, as "lovely" and the tribute as "very kind".

The Queen received the poignant gift from the Royal Horticultural Society and watched it being planted in the Windsor Castle gardens last week to commemorate Prince Philip's centenary on Thursday.

READ: The four words the Queen wrote in last note to Prince Philip

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen and Prince Philip's enduring love story

Her Majesty wore an apt summery blue dress with a white floral pattern, a matching cardigan and a string of pearls, and held one of her signature patterned silk scarves.

RHS President Keith Weed told the Queen: "It's a rose named the Duke of Edinburgh Rose to mark his centenary and it’s a commemorative rose for all the marvellous things that he did over his lifetime and for everyone to remember so much that he did.

"Each rose, there's a donation that goes to the Living Legacy Fund which will help more children. It's a beautiful flower in itself, a double flower."

The Queen said: "It looks lovely."

MORE: 20 of Prince Philip's sweetest family moments with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren

MORE: Prince Philip exhibition to feature royal wedding items, coronation robe and private journal

The Queen beamed as she was presented with the rose

The Duke of Edinburgh Rose was newly bred following the Duke's death on 9 April by Harkness Roses, which has been breeding and growing British roses since 1879.

For every rose sold, the firm will donate £2.50 to The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Living Legacy Fund, which will help one million more young people from all backgrounds and circumstances take part in the youth award scheme set up by Prince Philip in 1956.

Mr Weed added of the rose: "Right now, with a cold spring and nature being a little bit behind, it doesn't look so lovely there but that's what it looks like. The picture says it all."

The Queen replied: "Well that's very kind."

Looking at the label, the monarch also saw that it features a small profile photograph of a smiling Philip wearing a white panama hat.

MORE: The Queen's engagement ring pays tribute to Prince Philip's family – details

A picture of the Duke could be seen at the top of the label

The tiny shrub bush was planted by Windsor's head gardener Philip Carter in the mixed rose border of the East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle. The Duke played a significant role in the design of the garden having restructured the flowerbeds and commissioned a bronze lotus fountain which features at the centre of the garden.

The Duke of Edinburgh Rose is available to buy online, potted for £14.99, potted and gift wrapped for £18.74, or in a Gardeners Pack for £60.

Mr Weed said: "Whilst being very poignant, it was also a delight to give Her Majesty The Queen, Patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, the Duke of Edinburgh Rose to mark what would have been HRH The Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday and to remember his remarkable life. The Duke's devotion to raising public awareness of the importance of conserving the natural world leaves a lasting legacy."

Prince Philip spent the last year of his life residing with the Queen at Windsor Castle, with Buckingham Palace sharing new portraits of the couple to mark the Duke's 99th birthday last June and their 73rd wedding anniversary last November.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away peacefully at the Berkshire residence on 9 April and his funeral was held eight days later at St George's Chapel.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.