Duchess of Cornwall chooses unexpected Christmas photo to thank royal fans

The Duchess of Cornwall has been inundated with Christmas messages and well wishes from royal watchers, and she made sure to thank everyone who had personally sent her a card.

For this year's thank you note, Camilla chose a hilarious photo taken in December 2020, which showed her with her adorable – yet mischievous – pet pooch, Beth. The pair were visiting the Windsor branch of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home last year to officially open new kennels and thank the centre's staff and supporters.

Camilla got a helping hand from her Jack Russell Terrier to unveil the plaque, as Beth helped pull a rope, which had a dog treat tied to it.

Duchess of Cornwall opens dog kennels named in her honour

At the time, the Duchess quipped: "Now they say you should never work with animals, and now, with the help of Beth, I'm going to attempt to unveil a building with the help of a dog." "Brilliant," she added as Beth yanked the curtain off, before joking to her four-legged friend: "Anyone would think you've never been fed."

The entertaining photo stars on Camilla's thank you postcard this year with a message on the back that reads: "So many thanks for your lovely Christmas message. It was greatly appreciated and I wish you a healthy and happy New Year."

Royal fan and Instagram user, The Duchess of Wonderland, shared a photo of the postcard, which had been hand-signed by Camilla and personally addressed to the recipient.

Royal fan The Duchess of Wonderland received this thank you card

Earlier this month, Camilla and her husband Prince Charles released their official Christmas card photograph showing a heartwarming moment from this year's Royal Ascot.

The image was taken by royal photographer Sam Hussein and showed Charles sweetly helping his wife Camilla with her facemask – an apt image of 2021.

The year before showed the royal couple sitting on a bench together in the garden of their Scottish home, Birkhall, surrounded by colourful flowers.

