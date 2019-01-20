The Queen puts on a brave face following Prince Philip's car crash Her Majesty was spotted attending church with Prince Andrew

The Queen kept her spirits up as she made her first public appearance since Prince Philip's car accident on Thursday. Sporting a cheery smile, Her Majesty put on a brave face as she arrived at St Peter Church in Wolferton, Norfolk for the Sunday service with her son Prince Andrew. The royals were given a warm welcome at the church door before going inside.

It was the first time the Queen, 92, has been spotted in public since her husband's car crash. Earlier this week, Philip, 97, was lucky to escape with no injuries after his car overturned on a busy road in Norfolk. The Duke had been behind the wheel when he was driving near Sandringham Estate.

The Queen arrives at St Peter Church in Wolferton

His car crashed with a Kia, the 28-year-old driver of whom suffered cuts to her knee. Emma Fairweather, 46, was a passenger in the car and was left with a broken wrist, while a nine-month-old baby in the backseat was unharmed.

A palace spokesperson said on Friday: "On doctor's advice, the Duke of Edinburgh visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn this morning for a precautionary check-up. This confirmed His Royal Highness had no injuries of concern. The Duke has returned to Sandringham." He also undertook a police eyesight test, which he passed.

The site of Prince Philip's car crash:

Philip, who appears to be in good spirits, was pictured behind the wheel again just two days after the crash. He set tongues wagging after he was photographed not wearing a seatbelt while driving into Sandringham Estate. A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman said the force was aware of the photographs taken and that "suitable words of advice have been given to the driver". She said: "This is in line with our standard response when being made aware of such images showing this type of offence."

Norfolk Police said the investigation is ongoing, with a statement reading: "As is standard procedure with injury collisions, the incident will be investigated and any appropriate action taken. We are aware of the public interest in this case, however, as with any other investigation it would be inappropriate to speculate on the causes of the collision until an investigation is carried out."

