Prince Philip given police advice after driving without seatbelt two days following crash The Queen's husband, 97, was involved in a crash on Thursday

Prince Philip has been given "words of advice" from the police after he was pictured driving without a seatbelt just two days after his car crash. A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman said the force was aware of the photographs taken on Saturday and that "suitable words of advice have been given to the driver". She said: "This is in line with our standard response when being made aware of such images showing this type of offence."

Images published by the Daily Mail showed Philip, 97, behind the wheel again, driving into the royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. The Duke was seen without a seat belt and wearing tinted glasses. He had undertaken a police eyesight test on Saturday morning, which he passed, as the investigation into Thursday's accident continues.

A closer look at Prince Philip's crash site:

Philip's Land Rover was involved in a crash with a Kia. The Kia's passenger, Emma Fairweather, 46, broke her wrist while her friend who was also in the car suffered cuts to her knee. The nine-month-old baby in the car was unharmed, police said.

Shortly after the crash, the Queen's transport manager Alex Garty was seen at Sandringham while a replacement Freelander for Prince Philip was being delivered. The Duke appears to be in good health following the accident, and was also examined in hospital on doctor's advice. A palace spokesperson said on Friday: "On doctor's advice, the Duke of Edinburgh visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn this morning for a precautionary check-up. This confirmed His Royal Highness had no injuries of concern. The Duke has returned to Sandringham."

Prince Philip, pictured previously, drives his car

Norfolk Police said the investigation is ongoing, with a statement reading: "As is standard procedure with injury collisions, the incident will be investigated and any appropriate action taken. We are aware of the public interest in this case, however, as with any other investigation it would be inappropriate to speculate on the causes of the collision until an investigation is carried out."

