Prince Philip did go to hospital following car accident and has been in touch with those injured, palace reveals The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a crash on Thursday

Prince Philip was taken to hospital for a medical check-up following his car accident on Thursday, the palace has revealed. While the first official statement confirmed he was not injured and had been examined by a doctor, a later update revealed that he was taken to hospital on Friday morning as a precaution. A palace spokesperson said on Friday: "On doctor's advice, the Duke of Edinburgh visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn this morning for a precautionary check-up. This confirmed His Royal Highness had no injuries of concern. The duke has returned to Sandringham."

The Duke was taken to hospital as a precaution

She also confirmed that the Prince has privately been in touch with those involved in the crash - a 28-year-old Kia driver, who suffered cuts to her knee, and a 45-year-old passenger who broke a wrist. A nine-month-old baby was also in the other car, but emerged unhurt. "Contact has been made privately with the occupants in the other car and well-wishes exchanged," she added.

The 97-year-old was involved in the accident near Sandringham on Thursday. A statement released by the palace at the time read: "The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon. The Duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. Local police attended the scene."

The scene of the crash in Sandringham

Philip has spent the last few weeks on the Sandringham Estate with the Queen, but missed joining the traditional Christmas Day church service with the rest of the royal family. Buckingham Palace confirmed he was in good health and planning to spend the day relaxing privately with his family.

The Prince has been seen less frequently in public following his retirement in the summer of 2017 – he later underwent a hip operation in 2018. He has made a good recovery following his surgery however, and has been pictured on several occasions carriage riding around Windsor, where he spends much of his time.