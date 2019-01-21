Meghan Markle welcomes this special guest to Kensington Palace The Duchess has had a busy start to the week!

The Duchess of Sussex welcomed a very special guest to Kensington Palace on Monday, as she played hostess to New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The secret meeting was revealed on Twitter by royal correspondent Omid Scobie, who said that Meghan was pleased to be able to thank Jacinda for such a warm welcome during her visit to New Zealand in October. Prince Harry and Meghan have met Jacinda on several occasions, and got on very well with her. Omid had tweeted at the time that Jacinda had told him that: "The Duke and Duchess are both very warm people" and that she had "a lot of respect" for them and all the humanitarian work that they do.

Meghan hosted Jacinda Ardern at Kensington Palace on Monday

Meghan has been busy playing host since the beginning of the week. On Sunday, she enjoyed meeting up with her makeup artist and good friend, Daniel Martin, who was invited over to Kensington Palace for brunch. Food loving Meghan served the pair avocado on toast, which she presented on a silver platter. Daniel very much appreciated her offerings, and shared a photo of their feast on his Instagram page. He wrote next to it: "Back to our Tig days… Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!" The friends also indulged in some decadent Fortnum & Mason's truffles.

Jacinda has met Prince Harry and Meghan on several occasions

The former Suits actress will soon be welcoming her guests to her new home in Windsor. In the upcoming months, Harry and Meghan will be moving into Frogmore Cottage ahead of the birth of their first child. Meghan and Harry's new official residence is particularly special to the couple, not only because it will be where they raise their first child, but because it also faces the stunning grounds of the couple's wedding reception venue, Frogmore House. The happy couple tied the knot in May 2018, in front of the royal family and their famous friends.

It is understood that Harry and Meghan hope to turn Frogmore Cottage into a five-bedroom family home, with enough room for a live-in nanny and a nursery for their baby. Kensington Palace have said that the costs of building work will be covered by the Sovereign Grant, while Harry and Meghan are expected to pay for any decorative updates. Similar levels of secrecy surrounded plans for Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate, which was given to Prince William and Kate by the Queen following their wedding in 2011.

Meghan's best maternity looks

