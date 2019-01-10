Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £50,000 home essential revealed The royal couple will move there ahead of the birth of their baby in the spring

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting ready to move into their new home, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor, ahead of the birth of their first baby in the spring. And before they do, they are planning to install a £50,000 green energy unit. The new unit will provide them with heat, hot water and electricity, and is the latest plan for their new home to be revealed. In November, the royal couple submitted plans to carry out extensive renovation work at the property, which was gifted to them by the Queen. The plans – which were approved in July, long before Prince Harry and Meghan's move was confirmed – include refitting the Grade II-listed cottage and install two orangery extensions, as well as permission for a bedroom to be built above a studio in the grounds of the cottage.

Prince Harry and Meghan will be moving into Frogmore Cottage ahead of their baby's birth

A further planning application was made in October, seeking permission for both internal and external works at the cottage and landscaping in its grounds, but security concerns mean the plans have been made private. A special note on the application states it contains ‘sensitive information’ and that the plans, architect’s drawings and other documents have not been made public.

The Duke and Duchess are making many changes to their property

It is understood that Harry and Meghan hope to turn Frogmore Cottage into a five-bedroom family home, with enough room for a live-in nanny and a nursery for their baby. Kensington Palace have said that the costs of building work will be covered by the Sovereign Grant, while Harry and Meghan are expected to pay for any decorative updates. Similar levels of secrecy surrounded plans for Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate, which was given to Prince William and Kate by the Queen following their wedding in 2011.

Meghan and Harry's new official residence is particularly special to the couple, not only because it will be where they raise their first child, but because it faces the stunning grounds of the couple's wedding reception venue, Frogmore House. The happy couple tied the knot in May 2018, in front of the royal family and their famous friends. Just five months later, they announced the happy news that they were expecting a baby.

