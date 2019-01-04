Here is how you can attend Trooping the Colour with Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Good luck!

If your New Year's resolution is to start schmoozing with the royals, including the Queen, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, you can make it happen by getting your hands on tickets for a special royal event. The ballot is now open for tickets to see this year’s Trooping the Colour which marks the Queen' birthday and takes place on June 8. Exciting! Members of the public can watch the event from the stands on Horse Guards Parade by applying for tickets through the ballot. The online ballot will close on 1 March, with successful entries being selected and notified by 31 March. Seated and wheelchair tickets cost £40, while standing tickets are a snip at £5. All wheelchair tickets are accompanied with a free companion ticket.

READ: Strictly's Kevin Clifton is unrecognisable in hilarious childhood photo

The Queen at last year's Trooping the Colour

For those who don't manage to get a ticket, a limited view can be obtained by standing on The Mall or on the edge of St James's Park overlooking Horse Guards from 9am. The Parade begins at Horse Guards at 10am and will finish by 12:25pm. The Royal Air Force flypast takes place at 1pm and can be watched from the Mall. The Queen’s Birthday Parade will also be broadcast live on the BBC in the UK - so remember to smile for the cameras! Taking part will be up to 1450 soldiers of the Household Division and The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, along with up to 400 musicians from the Massed Bands. Over 240 soldiers from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards will line The Mall.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte copies Queen's royal wave at last year's event

Loading the player...

READ: Royal family arrive back home following Christmas break

This will be the Duchess of Sussex's second Trooping the Colour and the first after giving birth to her first child - who is due to arrive in the Spring.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.