Crash victim says Prince Philip was advised not to approach them at accident Emma Fairweather added that she hadn't received support from the police

One of the women involved in the car crash involving Prince Philip on Thursday has spoken out on This Morning. Emma Fairweather, who was a passenger in the Kia involved in the accident, opened up about the incident to Holly Willoughby and John Barrowman on Monday, revealing that Prince Philip wanted to approach her and her friend following the crash. Speaking about the "surreal" experience, she said: "What I had said was, 'Where has he gone? Surely, he wants to speak to me and check I'm okay?' At that point somebody said, 'Oh he did try to but he was advised not to'. I don't know. That's what happened."

Emma spoke about the incident

She added that she hadn't heard from police or Prince Philip following the crash, explaining: "The support I was offered initially at the scene of the accident hasn't really been the reality for me. I've actually had no opportunity to discuss this with anyone in any formal capacity yet... I think an acknowledgement, not so much any admission of responsibility, but more somebody who would like to talk to me about how difficult this is going to be for me and has been already. I've had no support. The only support I've had is my very immediate family. In terms of support, I mean assurances that this has been dealt with. I don't know what the situation is."

Emma added that she hadn't received any insurance details, and that she was "concerned" after she was told that the royal family doesn't have insurance. However, a palace spokesperson has previously stated that the royal family did reach out to the two women in the other car, saying: "Contact has been made privately with the occupants in the other car and well-wishes exchanged." Emma previously revealed to the Mirror that the Queen's lady-in-waiting, Mary Morrison, left her a voicemail which said: "Hello, I'm ringing from Sandringham House. The Queen has asked me to telephone you to pass on her warmest good wishes following the accident and Her Majesty is very eager to know how you are and hope that everything is going as well as can be expected. We're all thinking of you very much at Sandringham and I'll try you at a later date."

