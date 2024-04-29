Princess Madeleine's son Prince Nicolas looks so tall in new photo

Princess Madeleine of Sweden sparked a sweet fan reaction on Sunday when she shared a heartwarming photo of herself posing with her son Prince Nicolas.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the Swedish royal, who shares three children with her husband Christopher O'Neill, uploaded a carousel of images documenting her recent trip to Wynwood in Miami, Florida.

© Instagram Prince Nicolas looked so tall as he posed alongside his mother Princess Madeleine

Amongst the images, the 41-year-old added several snapshots of the district's colourful murals, in addition to a precious image of herself posing with Nicolas, eight, against a wall splashed with vibrant pinks, yellows and blues.

Princess Madeleine appeared relaxed and upbeat, dressed in a pair of black shorts, a denim top and a pair of large sunglasses, whilst Nicolas dressed down in a pair of white shorts and a peach-hued T-shirt.

© Getty Images Princess Madeleine shares three children with her husband Christopher O'Neill

Sharing a glimpse inside their family weekend, Madeleine captioned her post: "Sundays are for exploring the city you live in! Enjoyed walking around Wynwood with the kids today."

Princess Madeleine and her husband Christopher currently reside in Florida with Nicolas and their two daughters Princess Leonore, ten, and Princess Adrienne, six.

The royal couple first moved to Florida over five years ago, but they have also lived in New York and London. Leonore was born at the Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York. Meanwhile, Nicolas and Adrienne were both born in Stockholm, Sweden.

While Madeleine continues to work with charities and causes close to her heart in Miami, she and her family have occasionally jetted back to Sweden for key royal engagements and holidays.

The family-of-five are due to relocate back to Madeleine's native Sweden at some point this year. Their relocation was originally due to happen last summer but it was delayed as there hadn't been enough time for the family with all that a move entails, a spokesperson at the Swedish royal palace told newspaper Expressen.

© Instagram The Swedish royals always dress up for Halloween

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the couple had sold their US property for nearly $7 million. According to the listing, their sprawling mansion boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a heated saltwater outdoor pool.

When they return to Sweden, it's thought that the Swedish royals will move into an apartment in Stockholm.

© Getty Images Madeleine wore a wedding dress by Valentino

Lovebirds Madeleine and Christopher tied the knot back in 2013. Their fairytale nuptials took place at the Royal Palace Chapel in Stockholm, and Madeleine looked every inch the beautiful bride in an impeccable lace wedding gown.

She elevated her outfit with a breathtaking veil and a dazzling tiara emblazoned with delicate orange blossoms. Her tiara was hugely symbolic as it belonged to her mother, Queen Silvia, and was one of her own personal possessions.