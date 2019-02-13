The Duchess of Cornwall shares heartbreaking rare anecdote about late mother Camilla's mother Rosalind Shand died from osteoporosis in 1994

The Duchess of Cornwall has shared a rare anecdote about her late mother Rosalind Shand, who died from osteoporosis in 1994. Camilla, who was marking the launch of the Royal Osteoporosis Society at the Science Museum in London on Wednesday, said she wished her mother had been able to see the progress being made against osteoporosis.

In her role as president of the Royal Osteoporosis Society, formerly known as the National Osteoporosis Society, Camilla said: "It was 25 years ago that my mother died as a result of osteoporosis. In fact, she was exactly the same age as I am now. Then, it was never discussed, rarely diagnosed, and always attributed to old people."

Camilla attended the launch of the Royal Osteoporosis Society

Prince Charles' wife added: "My family and I were completely devastated, but also, we didn't understand how somebody could be in so much pain, and we were unable, and the doctors seemed unable, to do anything about it." Paying tribute to the ROS and the new medicine and research that have been developed over the years, Camilla said: "It's just incredible what's happening and I just wish my mother was here today to see what could have been done."

MORE: Prince William and Kate's sweet moment at the BAFTAs you may have missed

The Duchess' mother died as a result of osteoporosis

The Duchess, who has supported the organisation for more than 20 years, said she was even educating her grandchildren about the bone disease. "I also think it's very important to tell my children and my grandchildren that this disease can be prevented. When you are young... you're immortal. You don't think about dying, getting old and breaking bones. But I think if we can just tell them how important it is to eat the right things, to take exercise, these will go a long way to keeping their bones healthy."

MORE: Kevin Clifton shows off family kitchen and fans are obsessed

Camilla's visit also marked the ROS's launch of the world's first Osteoporosis and Bone Research Academy, which will bring together leading clinicians and academics in the field to drive the research to find a cure for the crippling disease.

Loading the player...

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.