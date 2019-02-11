Prince William and Kate Middleton's sweet moment at the BAFTAs you may have missed The couple enjoyed a glitzy night out on Sunday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a glitzy night out on Sunday as they attended the BAFTAs, and during the ceremony they had a very sweet exchange of words. The royal couple were pictured in conversation, with Prince William leaning in to listen to his wife as she grinned back at him. With William President of BAFTA, the pair have been regulars at the awards show over the years, and made their entrance just before 7pm, as they were welcomed by BAFTA Chief Executive Amanda Berry. The royals couldn’t help but giggle as they headed down to their seats, noting the respectful silence from the audience. Kate then said to William as they sat down: "It's so quiet!"

Prince William and Kate exchanged many sweet moments at the BAFTAs

For the star-studded evening, the Duchess looked as stunning as ever, dressed in a one-shouldered white gown by one of her favourite designers, Alexander McQueen. The dress featured a floral motif on the shoulder and ruffled detailing. Kate actually wore the dress to Prince Charles' 70th birthday dinner last November, but in pink. Sweetly, she accessorised with a pair of Princess Diana's stunning pearl drop-earrings, too. After the ceremony, the royal couple met the award winners, including The Favourite's Olivia Colman, who won Best Actress on the night. In one sweet photo, Kate was pictured laughing and chatting with the star – who is set to play the Queen in the next series of The Crown.

MORE: See the surprising photo Kate sent her fans in her thank you card

The couple looked happy and relaxed at the star-studded ceremony

During the night, Kate and William looked incredibly relaxed and happy. The royal couple have had a busy start to the year with their respective royal engagements. Prior to the BAFTAs, Kate was last seen out last week during a visit to two London-based schools during Childrens Mental Health Week. During her time at Lavender Primary School in north London, Kate sweetly spoke about her husband and children make her. The 37-year-old brought along a printed photograph of her family – her husband Prince William and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis. The photo was the same portrait the Cambridges released at Christmas, showing the family dressed down in jeans in their country home, Anmer Hall.

READ: All the times Meghan Markle and Prince Charles showed their close bond

"I've got something. It's not very big. Do you want to see it?" Kate asked the children. "This is a photograph of my family. These are my children and this is my husband. And my family makes me feel happy. And we like playing outside together and spending lots of time together as a family. And that makes me feel very happy. Do you like spending time with your families? What do you like doing sometimes?"

Loading the player...

Prince William and Kate arrive at the BAFTAs

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.