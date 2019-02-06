Prince Charles and Camilla just let slip a big royal secret They are set to do something no other British royal has done before…

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are set to make a trip to Cuba in a landmark visit never before taken by members of the British royal family, they let slip during Tuesday's visit to the Supreme Court - though the trip has not yet been confirmed by Clarence House. Camilla told Baroness Hale, the president of the Supreme Court, that she's "very much looking forward to the trip" – but is apprehensive about the food! "She said she loved the music and she was interested in the architecture and she did make a remark to say she wasn't quite so sure about the food," Lady Hale said.

Charles and Camilla at the Supreme Court on Tuesday

Charles and Camilla are thought to be making the journey to Cuba in the spring as part of a Caribbean tour. Though not yet confirmed, the landmark visit has been expected for a number of months, since a note in the Court Circular back in November read: "The President of the Republic of Cuba called upon The Prince of Wales at Clarence House."

No British Prime Minister has travelled to the Communist state in an official capacity – and Barack Obama became the first American president to visit in 2016. It's set to be a historic moment for the royal family – any potential visit has, up until now, always been considered too politically sensitive. Baroness Hale added of her conversation with Camilla: "They are not only going to the Anglo Caribbean, they are going to Cuba as well. She is very much looking forward to going to Cuba. It will be quite an event for members of the royal family to visit Cuba."

Tuesday's visit to the Supreme Court saw Charles and Camilla take a tour of all three courtrooms and view items from the organisation's art collections. Among the pieces, the pair looked at the official portrait of the Queen opening the building 10 years ago, a bust of King Edward VII and a portrait of Charles I.

