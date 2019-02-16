Prince William and Kate arranged a private screening of this Oscar-nominated film for Prince George We bet he loved this!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly loved one of 2018's most critically-acclaimed films so much that they arranged a private screening for their son Prince George – and had a lengthy chat with its star at the recent BAFTA awards. According to The Sun, William and Kate really enjoyed watching Oscar-nominated climbing documentary Free Solo, and were thrilled to meet rock climber Alex Honnold and his girlfriend Sanni McCandless at the London ceremony.

The report states that an enthusiastic William had plenty of questions for Alex, who is the only person to climb the 3000ft El Capitan in California's Yosemite national park without any safety gear. He apparently even asked to check his hands for injuries! Free Solo, which documented his attempt to make the climb, is nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature at the upcoming Oscars.

Sanni, who also prominently features in the film, took to Instagram following the BAFTA awards to tell her followers about her meeting with the royal couple. "Wow! Last night was truly magical - Free Solo won a BAFTA! I definitely started denying it was reality when we met Prince William and Princess Kate afterwards. The Free Solo team worked so hard for this and I’m so proud and happy for everyone!! The very best moment was still @alexhonnold topping out on El Cap...but I have to say, this was a close second!"

Alex added on his own page: "Latest outrageous @freesolofilm update: the whole team came to London and we won a @bafta! It was an amazing evening all the way around, though meeting the prince and princess was a definite highlight. I still can’t believe that royalty has watched and enjoyed our film."

