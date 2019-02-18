Fans share concern for former Strictly star Rachel Riley The Countdown presenter's latest Instagram post sparked conversation

Countdown presenter Rachel Riley has a legion of fans, and some were slightly worried for the former Strictly Come Dancing star after she shared a photograph of herself behind-the-scenes of 8 out of 10 Cats. In the photo, Rachel looked glamorous wearing a printed halter-neck dress, which she teamed with pink clogs as part of the show. However, while the majority of her followers were full of compliments, with one telling her that she looked "absolutely stunning," some shared their concern over her slim physique. One wrote: "Looking very thin these days," while another said: "Lovely Rachel, but getting too thin."

Rachel follows a healthy lifestyle and over the past year she has been eating a vegan diet. The star makes sure to treat herself, and revealed that during her first trip to Russia, where her Strictly Come Dancing boyfriend Pasha Kovalev is from, she ended up trying "a few things I shouldn’t have." Talking to The Guardian about her veganism, she said: "I tried vodka with caviar and sour cream and I tried my favourite Russian salad which is called - Herring in a Fur Coat and it's delicious," she added.

The star - who was speaking out following her one-year vegan anniversary- continued: "It's got carrots, beetroot, potato, onion, eggs, spring onion, herring and Russian’s favourite, loads and loads of mayo… It's absolutely delicious and I've missed it like anything. Until recently where I made my own vegan version. If I had the same food options of what to eat when I was aged eight than I do now, then maybe I'd be celebrating my 25-year vegan anniversary."

Rachel has been dating Pasha since 2014 after they were partnered together in Strictly that year. Adorably, Rachel posted a sweet Valentine's message after Pasha revealed that he wasn’t going to be returning to the show this year, sharing a sweet picture of their cats cuddled up in bed. "Happy Valentine's Day one and all! Oh to still be in bed cuddling like these two," she wrote.

