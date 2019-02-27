Princess Beatrice opens up about a challenging experience at work The 30-year-old royal works for tech firm Afiniti

Princess Beatrice has opened up about her experiences in the workplace and how she faced – and challenged – gender norms in the office. Appearing at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Tuesday, the 30-year-old recalled: "It was not until I entered the workplace did my understandings of the role of women play in businesses suddenly dawn on me. Slowly the gender norms started to make themselves known, and in doing so, created an uncomfortable environment for my passionate, problem-solving determination." Beatrice continued: "This started to make me think how working for a technology company, I could begin to make a difference in challenging gender norms especially when it comes to technology, an area that has a reputation for being a boys' club. Empowering women is essential for creating jobs, growth and innovation."

Princess Beatrice spoke out about her experiences in the workplace

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter is the vice-president of partnerships and strategy at business tech company Afiniti. Beatrice has her own page on Afiniti's website, which states that she is responsible for the management of the company's strategic partnerships and company growth through unique initiatives and client development.

The 30-year-old royal works at tech company Afiniti

The royal often gives engaging talks about working in technology. In November, she spoke at the Web Summit in Lisbon about how working in technology had been challenging for her at the beginning. She told Thomas Reuters Foundation at the summit: "Being a young girl, but now being 30 and a woman working full-time in technology, I feel very grateful for those experiences. But at that time it was very challenging." Beatrice also said that her mum, Sarah Ferguson, had been there for her. "She has been through a lot," she said. "When you see role models who are continually put in very challenging situations and can support you, then some of the tools that I have had from her I would like to share."

Beatrice graduated from Goldsmiths College with a degree in History and History of Ideas, and went on to work as a research analysist at a private wealth firm. She has also worked in business development at Sony before working at her present company – which is based in New York. Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, meanwhile, studied English and history of art at the University of Newcastle. The newly-wed now works as director of art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

Princess Beatrice's transformation

