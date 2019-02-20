Sarah Ferguson reveals why Princess Beatrice has made her so proud What a lovely mother-daughter duo!

Sarah Ferguson was accompanied by her daughter Princess Beatrice to the House of Lords on Wednesday night as they discussed the importance of education as part of Sarah's Street Child campaign. And following the event, Sarah took to Instagram to reveal just why she was so proud of her oldest daughter. Sharing a photo of them both together at the event, she wrote: "Delighted to attend @streetchilduk discussion on the importance of education in emergencies with my daughter Beatrice at the House of Lords last night. My charity is fighting for the 121m children around the world who don’t have the chance to go to school to have that right. So proud Beatrice has joined as an ambassador for the charity. Today is last day for donations to be matched by UK Government @dfid_uk#UKAidMatch - please help if you can."

Sarah Ferguson is so proud of her oldest daughter

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "You and Princess Beatrice are such inspirations for all your charitable work," while another said: "Two truly beautiful souls." A third added: "Always thinking of others and doing so much to help. I salute you and your girls." Sarah and her ex-husband Prince Andrew have encouraged both Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie to get involved in charity work from a young age. The royal sisters support a number of causes, including Teenage Cancer Trust. On Beatrice's 18th birthday, she paid a visit to the University College London Hospital to visit patients with her mum, and both she and Eugenie were made Honorary Patrons in 2016.

MORE: When royals grace the front row of fashion shows

The mother-daughter duo at the House of Commons

READ: Sarah Ferguson's fashion week problem is something we can all relate to

While Sarah is very close to her daughters, they think just as much of her. Chatting to HELLO!, Beatrice opened up about her family life and her closeness with her mother and her grandmother, the Queen. She said: "I have two role models, my mother and my grandmother. They are both formidable women. I think having female role models is incredibly important and I am very lucky that I happen to be related to these two incredible women." Of her mother Sarah, Beatrice described her as her "best friend." She said: "We've been through some incredibly stressful times together as a family and every single minute she created joy. I am so lucky that I get to learn from her every single day."

Loading the player...

Sarah Ferguson just proved she's exactly like us

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.