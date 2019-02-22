Princess Beatrice wants to be Chrissy Teigen's goddaughter - see her rare tweet This is brilliant!

Princess Beatrice’s Twitter account is usually reserved for sporadic messages promoting her charity work, but on Thursday she sent a rare personal message – to none other than Chrissy Teigen! The model had revealed how much she loved the name Bea – the nickname Beatrice affectionately goes by – and gave a plea for someone to make her godparent of a child with that name.

"'Bea' is such an adorable name. Someone name their kid Bea please. I am not ready for another daughter and John says no more dogs. I will be their god parent," Chrissy tweeted. And the British royal was all too happy to oblige, replying: "I would adore to be your god daughter."

Princess Beatrice responded to Chrissy Teigen's plea for a goddaughter called Bea

Stunned at getting a response from royalty, Chrissy couldn’t keep her cool, and replied: "oh my god oh my god oh my god."

Bea has long been the nickname used for the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and the 30-year-old even wore a bee brooch to her sister Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October in a nod to the moniker.

However, her proud mum revealed she also has another nickname for her in a message for Beatrice’s 30th birthday in August – Trixie-Belle. Taking to Twitter and Instagram, she wrote: "Happy birthday my Trixie - Belle so proud of you xx."

Fans will be waiting to see whether Chrissy takes Princess Beatrice up on her offer, or at least becomes friends with the young royal. Beatrice and her younger sister Eugenie have no shortage of celebrity friends, including Ellie Goulding, Karlie Kloss, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field, and even Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, with whom Beatrice went on a double date when she was dating her ex-boyfriend Dave Clark.

